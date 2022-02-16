Man Group plc Acquires 28,189 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,056 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,189 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $16,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,774,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,088,000 after buying an additional 27,422 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,399,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,602,000 after buying an additional 29,672 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 5.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 953,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,521,000 after buying an additional 52,573 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 7.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 767,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,989,000 after buying an additional 53,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 2.6% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 631,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,753,000 after buying an additional 16,259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI opened at $65.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.27. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.80 and a fifty-two week high of $80.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.42 and a beta of 0.20.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CCOI. StockNews.com raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cogent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.88.

In other Cogent Communications news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $147,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $123,776.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,220 shares of company stock worth $713,137 over the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

