Man Group plc Buys 298,737 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Man Group plc raised its stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) by 120.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 546,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 298,737 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Coupang were worth $15,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,796,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coupang by 9.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,247,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,729,000 after purchasing an additional 111,510 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Coupang by 278.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 30,970 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coupang by 49.4% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abrams Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,938,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPNG opened at $23.68 on Wednesday. Coupang, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.61 and a 1-year high of $69.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.29.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CPNG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Coupang from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coupang currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In related news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc acquired 460,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.61 per share, for a total transaction of $12,240,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 1,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $30,319.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 483,422 shares of company stock worth $13,250,807.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

