Man Group plc Raises Position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 118.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,401 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.19% of Life Storage worth $17,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Life Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Life Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Life Storage by 59.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Life Storage by 10.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA raised its position in Life Storage by 15.6% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LSI opened at $130.58 on Wednesday. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.03 and a 52-week high of $154.45. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.25 and its 200 day moving average is $130.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.34%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LSI. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Life Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Life Storage in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.11.

In other Life Storage news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $1,009,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Edward F. Killeen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.17, for a total value of $2,072,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,500 shares of company stock worth $3,668,060 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

