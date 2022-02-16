Man Group plc Raises Position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 15.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 603,084 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 78,709 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $17,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,282,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 22.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,934,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $300,573,000 after buying an additional 380,264 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,332,990 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,841,000 after buying an additional 33,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 37.8% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 14,433 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WWW opened at $26.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.57 and its 200 day moving average is $31.59. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.71 and a 52-week high of $44.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -35.71%.

WWW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley cut their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird cut Wolverine World Wide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

