Manchester Management Co Llc Purchases 300,000 Shares of Modular Medical, Inc. (OTC:MODD) Stock

Modular Medical, Inc. (OTC:MODD) Director Manchester Management Co Llc purchased 300,000 shares of Modular Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $1,800,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of MODD stock opened at $3.65 on Wednesday. Modular Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $19.50.

About Modular Medical

Modular Medical Inc is a development-stage company in the diabetes/insulin delivery space. Modular Medical Inc is based in SAN DIEGO, CA.

