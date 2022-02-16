Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

NYSE MN opened at $8.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.06 and its 200 day moving average is $8.85. Manning & Napier has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $10.25. The stock has a market cap of $162.50 million, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 2.89.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Manning & Napier by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 8,464 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Manning & Napier by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 10,957 shares during the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY increased its stake in Manning & Napier by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 2,658,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,269,000 after acquiring an additional 540,035 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Manning & Napier by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 708,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,575,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Manning & Napier in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 54.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manning & Napier, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory servcies. The firm offers a broad range of financial solutions and investment strategies, including wealth management services. It provides investment management services to separately managed accounts, mutual funds, and collective investment trust funds.

