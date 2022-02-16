Manor Road Capital Partners LLC Has $15.49 Million Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Manor Road Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 60.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,300 shares during the period. Liberty Broadband comprises 24.3% of Manor Road Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Manor Road Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $15,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. 76.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LBRDK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.83.

Shares of LBRDK stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,285. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.99. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $136.56 and a 52-week high of $194.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of 46.43 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.