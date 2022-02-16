Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Trading Up 5.1%

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)’s share price was up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.65 and last traded at $21.59. Approximately 511,142 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 19,925,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.54.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MRO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.69.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.24 and its 200-day moving average is $15.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -357.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently -399.93%.

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $1,623,478.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $1,046,102.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 1,554.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

