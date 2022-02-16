Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) Short Interest Down 35.5% in January

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a decrease of 35.5% from the January 15th total of 1,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of NASDAQ MRIN traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $3.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,957,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,470,242. Marin Software has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $27.26. The company has a market capitalization of $50.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average of $5.47.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Marin Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marin Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Marin Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marin Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marin Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 12.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Marin Software, Inc is a cloud-based digital advertising management company. It provides cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, social and display advertising channels, offered as a software-as-a-service. The firm’s integrated platform is an analytics, workflow and optimization solutions for marketing professionals, allowing them to manage their digital advertising spend across search and display advertising channels.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marin Software (MRIN)
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Marin Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marin Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.