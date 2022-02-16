Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) Short Interest Down 35.5% in January

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a decrease of 35.5% from the January 15th total of 1,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ MRIN traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $3.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,957,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,470,242. Marin Software has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $27.26. The company has a market capitalization of $50.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average of $5.47.

Get Marin Software alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Marin Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marin Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Marin Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marin Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marin Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 12.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marin Software, Inc is a cloud-based digital advertising management company. It provides cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, social and display advertising channels, offered as a software-as-a-service. The firm’s integrated platform is an analytics, workflow and optimization solutions for marketing professionals, allowing them to manage their digital advertising spend across search and display advertising channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marin Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marin Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.