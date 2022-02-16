Mariner LLC Grows Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 432.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 903.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.10.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $53.53 on Wednesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.85 and a 1 year high of $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.84.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 94.02%. The firm had revenue of $45.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.62%.

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

