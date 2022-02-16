Mariner LLC Increases Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Mariner LLC lifted its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in VICI Properties by 216.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after acquiring an additional 149,067 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in VICI Properties by 2.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,579,000 after acquiring an additional 17,428 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in VICI Properties by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 11,189 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in VICI Properties by 47.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 70,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 22,655 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VICI opened at $28.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 14.85 and a quick ratio of 14.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.48 and a 200 day moving average of $29.20. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.23 and a 1-year high of $33.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

In other news, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher acquired 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.30 per share, with a total value of $124,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. R. Payne acquired 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $250,772.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 13,318 shares of company stock worth $377,861 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

VICI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.65.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

