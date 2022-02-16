Mariner LLC Lowers Stake in VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Mariner LLC lowered its stake in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,847 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned 0.24% of VanECk BDC Income ETF worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in VanECk BDC Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in VanECk BDC Income ETF by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in VanECk BDC Income ETF by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanECk BDC Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in VanECk BDC Income ETF by 1,304.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIZD opened at $17.55 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.42 and its 200 day moving average is $17.33. VanECk BDC Income ETF has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $18.03.

