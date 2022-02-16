Mariner LLC Sells 584 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Mariner LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. 79.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ONE Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.33.

Shares of OGS opened at $74.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.55. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.52 and a 1 year high of $81.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.73%.

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

