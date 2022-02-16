Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Given New $208.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $192.00 to $208.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Marriott International from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $180.79. The company had a trading volume of 30,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,351,748. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $58.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.32 and a beta of 1.72. Marriott International has a twelve month low of $127.23 and a twelve month high of $181.34.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 111.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Marriott International news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 7,250 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total value of $1,142,962.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total value of $83,961.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 59.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

