Marshall Wace LLP Acquires New Holdings in Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DWACU)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DWACU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,042,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,564,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in Digital World Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Digital World Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $703,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Digital World Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $6,088,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Digital World Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $8,144,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Digital World Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $11,184,000.

Shares of DWACU stock opened at $94.00 on Wednesday. Digital World Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $9.98 and a one year high of $143.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.08.

