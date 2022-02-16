Marshall Wace LLP Buys 12,189 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,189 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.13% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $10,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 202,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,610,000 after purchasing an additional 16,835 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 624.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 6,893 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter worth $391,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

SMG opened at $142.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.15. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1 year low of $129.74 and a 1 year high of $254.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $566.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.18 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.20%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.53%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SMG. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays began coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.88.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

