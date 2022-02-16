Marshall Wace LLP Buys New Position in IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,230,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.71% of IronNet as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of IronNet in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of IronNet in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IronNet in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in IronNet in the 3rd quarter worth about $476,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in IronNet in the 3rd quarter worth about $491,000. 59.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IRNT. Zacks Investment Research raised IronNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded IronNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Guggenheim began coverage on IronNet in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on IronNet from $6.00 to $4.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.63.

Shares of NYSE IRNT opened at $4.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.14. IronNet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $47.50.

IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.45 million. Analysts expect that IronNet, Inc. will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IronNet news, CEO Keith Brian Alexander sold 24,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $243,892.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Rogers bought 13,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $46,539.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

IronNet Cybersecurity Inc provides cybersecurity by delivering collective defense platform. IronNet Cybersecurity Inc, formerly known as LGL Systems Acquisition Corp., is based in RENO, NV.

