Marshall Wace LLP Increases Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 588,870 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $9,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 89,564,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,370,693,000 after purchasing an additional 248,900 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,076,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $403,754,000 after buying an additional 4,956,828 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,543,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,956,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,732,000 after buying an additional 553,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,798,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,478,000 after buying an additional 213,731 shares in the last quarter. 33.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Shares of UBS Group stock opened at $20.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $72.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $14.42 and a one year high of $21.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.73.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 13.15%. UBS Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.63%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of UBS Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 22 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.