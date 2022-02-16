Marshall Wace LLP Invests $9.71 Million in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 277,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,711,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.10% of TELUS International (Cda) as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the third quarter valued at approximately $328,000. 19.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

Shares of NYSE TIXT opened at $25.84 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.02. TELUS International has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $39.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion and a PE ratio of 103.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

