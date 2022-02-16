Marshall Wace LLP Raises Stake in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 294,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,194 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.33% of Cannae worth $9,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNNE. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Cannae by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Cannae in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Cannae by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Cannae by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cannae by 3,249.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNNE opened at $29.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.37. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.79 and a 52 week high of $42.35.

Several brokerages recently commented on CNNE. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Cannae in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cannae from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment is involved in secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

