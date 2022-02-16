Marshfield Associates Sells 102 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Marshfield Associates decreased its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,975 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. NVR comprises 3.1% of Marshfield Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Marshfield Associates owned about 0.43% of NVR worth $71,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 2.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in NVR by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in NVR by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of NVR by 5.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,585,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its position in shares of NVR by 49.0% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 76 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

NVR traded down $13.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5,048.44. The company had a trading volume of 26 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,739. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $4,330.00 and a one year high of $5,982.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5,540.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $5,252.05. The company has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $89.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $99.77 by ($10.68). NVR had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $76.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 331.52 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVR. UBS Group raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of NVR from $5,450.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,437.40.

In other NVR news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 1,300 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,242.15, for a total value of $6,814,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

