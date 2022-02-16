Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 107.50 ($1.45).

MARS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.62) target price on shares of Marston’s in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.62) target price on shares of Marston’s in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.22) target price on shares of Marston’s in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of LON:MARS opened at GBX 80 ($1.08) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £507.33 million and a P/E ratio of 3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 445.33, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.37. Marston’s has a 52 week low of GBX 63.75 ($0.86) and a 52 week high of GBX 105.50 ($1.43). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 77.52.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

