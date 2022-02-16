Mary Jane Raymond Sells 1,000 Shares of II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Stock

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) CFO Mary Jane Raymond sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mary Jane Raymond also recently made the following trade(s):

Get II-VI alerts:

On Tuesday, December 21st, Mary Jane Raymond sold 1,000 shares of II-VI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $68,000.00.

IIVI stock traded up $2.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.78. 1,582,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,429,723. II-VI Incorporated has a one year low of $54.35 and a one year high of $93.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.18. II-VI had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 14.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that II-VI Incorporated will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IIVI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in II-VI by 276.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in II-VI during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of II-VI by 12.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of II-VI in the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of II-VI in the third quarter worth about $303,000. 97.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of II-VI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of II-VI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of II-VI from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of II-VI from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of II-VI from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.31.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.