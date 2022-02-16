Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Masimo had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $327.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Masimo updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.340-$4.340 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $4.34 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $228.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $252.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.10. Masimo has a one year low of $198.24 and a one year high of $305.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 57.07 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MASI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Masimo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $330.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.33.

In other Masimo news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $150,006.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Tao Levy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.47, for a total transaction of $826,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,216 shares of company stock worth $3,774,301 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,519 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 271.5% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 14,981 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 23,715 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 1,103.8% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 10,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 9,890 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,765 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masimo during the 4th quarter worth about $1,815,000. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

