Mason Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,750 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Mason Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. MarketAxess accounts for approximately 0.1% of Mason Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Mason Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MKTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 65.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,588,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,663,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,190 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 13,403.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 606,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,019,000 after acquiring an additional 601,690 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 1,491.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 394,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,954,000 after purchasing an additional 369,685 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the third quarter valued at about $59,651,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 11.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,300,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,960,000 after purchasing an additional 128,893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total transaction of $740,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX traded down $5.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $375.92. The company had a trading volume of 141 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,419. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $380.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $407.29. The stock has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 56.40 and a beta of 0.49. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $321.17 and a 1-year high of $587.05.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.04 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 36.90%. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 41.36%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $345.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on MarketAxess from $424.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $412.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on MarketAxess from $369.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $403.11.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

