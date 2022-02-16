Mason Capital Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Mason Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 40.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Mason Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $311,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 1,440.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 62,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,175,000 after acquiring an additional 58,820 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 743,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,556,000 after acquiring an additional 78,331 shares during the period. 56.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPOT traded down $6.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.80. The company had a trading volume of 21,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,897,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $155.57 and a 12 month high of $387.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $210.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.99. The company has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.37 and a beta of 1.59.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.79) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SPOT shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $365.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $358.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.46.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

