Masters Capital Management LLC Acquires 500,000 Shares of Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI)

Masters Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC owned 1.35% of Titan Medical worth $2,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strong Tower Advisory Services bought a new stake in shares of Titan Medical during the third quarter worth $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Titan Medical by 115.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 13,160 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Titan Medical by 58.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan Medical during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Titan Medical during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Titan Medical alerts:

TMDI remained flat at $$0.62 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,566. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.15. Titan Medical Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $3.25. The stock has a market cap of $68.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 3.04.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TMDI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Titan Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bloom Burton lowered Titan Medical from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Titan Medical Company Profile

Titan Medical, Inc engages in the research and development of a computer-assisted robotic surgical technology for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). Its portfolio, the Enos™ system, is a robotic single access surgery with dual 3D and 2D definition vision systems, multi-articulating instruments, and a surgeon workstation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.