Masters Capital Management LLC Has $11.37 Million Position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Masters Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,000,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 2,000,000 shares during the period. Masters Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Transocean were worth $11,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RIG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Transocean by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 90,520 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 24,340 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Transocean by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,967 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Transocean by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,945,716 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $8,795,000 after buying an additional 105,395 shares during the period. AXA S.A. bought a new position in Transocean in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $449,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Transocean in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.40.

Shares of RIG traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $3.71. 103,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,839,941. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Transocean Ltd. has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $5.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.41.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

