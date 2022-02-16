Matson (MATX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Matson (NYSE:MATX) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $8.90 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of MATX stock opened at $87.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.90. Matson has a twelve month low of $59.65 and a twelve month high of $101.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.46%.

In related news, President Ronald J. Forest sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $85,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 5,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total value of $421,228.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,930 shares of company stock worth $1,059,973 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Matson by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,949 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,239,000 after buying an additional 33,609 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Matson by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 168,758 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,802,000 after buying an additional 49,218 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Matson by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 100,956 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,089,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Matson by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 66,004 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,942,000 after buying an additional 6,764 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Matson by 554.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 44,689 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after buying an additional 37,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

