Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $27.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.14 million. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:MTTR traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $7.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,362,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,778,427. Matterport has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $37.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.53.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MTTR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Matterport from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Matterport from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Matterport in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Matterport during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Matterport during the 3rd quarter worth about $582,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Matterport by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 33,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 8,335 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Matterport during the 4th quarter worth about $840,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matterport during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,072,000. 26.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matterport Company Profile

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

