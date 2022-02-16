Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.47)-$(0.52) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.27). The company issued revenue guidance of $125-135 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $160.38 million.Matterport also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.520-$-0.470 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Matterport in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Matterport from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wedbush increased their target price on Matterport from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Matterport from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Shares of NASDAQ MTTR traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.92. The company had a trading volume of 20,362,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,778,427. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.53. Matterport has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $37.60.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $27.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.14 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Matterport will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport during the third quarter worth about $582,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Matterport by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 33,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 8,335 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport during the fourth quarter worth about $840,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport during the third quarter worth about $1,072,000. 26.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

