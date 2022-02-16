Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2022

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.47)-$(0.52) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.27). The company issued revenue guidance of $125-135 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $160.38 million.Matterport also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.520-$-0.470 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Matterport in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Matterport from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wedbush increased their target price on Matterport from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Matterport from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Shares of NASDAQ MTTR traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.92. The company had a trading volume of 20,362,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,778,427. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.53. Matterport has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $37.60.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $27.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.14 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Matterport will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport during the third quarter worth about $582,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Matterport by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 33,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 8,335 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport during the fourth quarter worth about $840,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport during the third quarter worth about $1,072,000. 26.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matterport Company Profile

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.