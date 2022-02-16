Maverick Capital Ltd. Acquires 961,114 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,636,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 961,114 shares during the period. Academy Sports and Outdoors accounts for 1.1% of Maverick Capital Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned 2.82% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $105,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 8,014 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter valued at $130,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 109.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,807,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040,145 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 79.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 951,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,245,000 after buying an additional 421,363 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 68.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 98,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,042,000 after buying an additional 39,771 shares during the period.

Shares of ASO stock opened at $35.69 on Wednesday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a one year low of $22.79 and a one year high of $51.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 51.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.55.

In related news, Director Brian T. Marley acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.46 per share, with a total value of $394,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ken C. Hicks acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.91 per share, with a total value of $778,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

