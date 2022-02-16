Maverick Capital Ltd. Buys 57,935 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 206.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,946 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 57,935 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $6,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2,145.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 173.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wedbush raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.10.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $681,347.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 240,407 shares of company stock valued at $22,948,161 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MU traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.95. The stock had a trading volume of 202,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,559,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $98.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.65 and its 200 day moving average is $79.36. The firm has a market cap of $105.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

