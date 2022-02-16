Maverick Capital Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Maverick Capital Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,985 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned about 0.25% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $5,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPC. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,369,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 898,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,458,000 after acquiring an additional 36,990 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 750,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,929,000 after acquiring an additional 116,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPC traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.22. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 12-month low of $29.87 and a 12-month high of $51.86.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $463.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.41 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.30%.

In other Edgewell Personal Care news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 11,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $518,928.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

