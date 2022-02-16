Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $213.76 Million Stock Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 861,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,770 shares during the quarter. Jones Lang LaSalle accounts for approximately 2.2% of Maverick Capital Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $213,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 421.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JLL. StockNews.com raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.67.

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $250.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $255.60 and its 200 day moving average is $252.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $148.56 and a fifty-two week high of $275.77.

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

