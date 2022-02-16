Maverick Capital Ltd. Lowers Stake in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Maverick Capital Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 562,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,122 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in frontdoor were worth $23,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTDR. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in frontdoor by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,779,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,257,000 after acquiring an additional 820,302 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in frontdoor by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,244,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,927,000 after acquiring an additional 818,573 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in frontdoor by 153.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 737,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,884,000 after acquiring an additional 445,964 shares during the period. Impactive Capital LP lifted its position in frontdoor by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 2,243,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,002,000 after acquiring an additional 438,994 shares during the period. Finally, Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in frontdoor by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,515,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,406,000 after acquiring an additional 362,575 shares during the period.

Shares of FTDR stock opened at $35.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.51. frontdoor, inc. has a 52 week low of $32.06 and a 52 week high of $58.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FTDR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of frontdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of frontdoor in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, frontdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

