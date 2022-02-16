Maverix Metals Inc. (TSE:MMX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Maverix Metals Inc. (TSE:MMX) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.016 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Maverix Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Maverix Metals stock opened at C$5.88 on Wednesday. Maverix Metals has a 12 month low of C$5.04 and a 12 month high of C$7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 15.06 and a quick ratio of 12.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$857.57 million and a PE ratio of 27.10.

Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$17.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$15.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Maverix Metals will post 0.1803383 EPS for the current year.

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

