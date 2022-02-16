Max Resource (CVE:MXR) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.32

Max Resource Corp. (CVE:MXR) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32, with a volume of 676506 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.90 million and a PE ratio of -4.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.24.

About Max Resource (CVE:MXR)

Max Resource Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada, Peru, and Colombia. The company holds interests in the Choco gold project covering 250 square kilometers; North Choco gold-copper project covering 250 square kilometers; Gachala copper project covering 164 square kilometers; Novita project covering 10,790 hectares located in Colombia; and Cesar copper silver project, which covers an area of approximately 2,000 hectares located in Colombia.

