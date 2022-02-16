McBride (LON:MCB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $47.30

McBride plc (LON:MCB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 47.30 ($0.64) and last traded at GBX 47.30 ($0.64), with a volume of 31873 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50.40 ($0.68).

Several research firms recently commented on MCB. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 89 ($1.20) price objective on shares of McBride in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 89 ($1.20) price objective on shares of McBride in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £83.35 million and a PE ratio of 6.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 54.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 68.71.

McBride plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells private label household and personal care products to retailers and brand owners in the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers laundry detergent; laundry care products, such as fabric conditioners; aerosols; household cleaners, including bathroom, kitchen, glass, ceramic hobs, antibacterial, and multi-surface cleaners; washing up liquids; and automated dishwashing powders, gels, tablets, rinse aid, and dishwasher cleaners.

