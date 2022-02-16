McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Bought by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 4,257.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 126,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,452 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $10,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HFR Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.9% in the third quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.1% during the third quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.7% during the third quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 77,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 83,605.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 30,098 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MKC opened at $100.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.15 and a 200-day moving average of $88.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $77.85 and a 52 week high of $103.76.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 52.86%.

A number of analysts recently commented on MKC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.25.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total transaction of $9,008,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa Manzone sold 34,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total transaction of $3,308,731.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,442 shares of company stock valued at $17,127,439 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

