Mcmorgan & Co. LLC Acquires Shares of 169,397 iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Mcmorgan & Co. LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 169,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,058,000. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF accounts for 3.4% of Mcmorgan & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1,670.4% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,814,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,188,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,550,000 after buying an additional 758,206 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 25.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,429,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,318,000 after acquiring an additional 696,332 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,737,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,336,000 after acquiring an additional 347,467 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,181,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,129,000 after buying an additional 327,193 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VLUE stock opened at $107.43 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.83.

