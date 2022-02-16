Mcmorgan & Co. LLC Cuts Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Mcmorgan & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,896 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,740 shares during the period. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.88% of the company’s stock.
In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $79.65 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $61.08 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.
Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Oracle announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 37.10%.
About Oracle
Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.
