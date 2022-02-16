Mcmorgan & Co. LLC Purchases 31,965 Shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK)

Mcmorgan & Co. LLC boosted its position in AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) by 93.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,965 shares during the quarter. AssetMark Financial accounts for approximately 0.3% of Mcmorgan & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC’s holdings in AssetMark Financial were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 4.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,475,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,027,000 after acquiring an additional 113,189 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,680,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,119,000 after buying an additional 50,616 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 709,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,780,000 after purchasing an additional 314,024 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,256,000. Finally, Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,698,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMK shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of AssetMark Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other AssetMark Financial news, SVP John Hahn sold 6,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $166,941.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AssetMark Financial stock opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.83 and a 52 week high of $29.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 803.33 and a beta of 1.13.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

