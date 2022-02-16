Mcmorgan & Co. LLC Raises Stock Position in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

Mcmorgan & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Douglas Dynamics worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 100,433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,032 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 6,026 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLOW opened at $36.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.37 and a 12 month high of $51.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.97. The company has a market cap of $845.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

