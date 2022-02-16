Mcmorgan & Co. LLC Takes $926,000 Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Mcmorgan & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Catalent in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Catalent in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Catalent by 33.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Catalent in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CTLT shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Catalent presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.33.

In related news, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total transaction of $240,381.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter Zippelius sold 487,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $49,999,993.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,497,141 shares of company stock worth $439,092,956. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $98.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.20. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.43 and a 1 year high of $142.64. The stock has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.39.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

