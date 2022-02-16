MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.71.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on MediaAlpha from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on MediaAlpha from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. dropped their target price on MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered MediaAlpha from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

MAX traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.38. 2,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,482. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.55. MediaAlpha has a 12 month low of $11.54 and a 12 month high of $70.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 53.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 400,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,848,000 after purchasing an additional 140,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 19.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,359,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,226,000 after purchasing an additional 218,972 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 53.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 21,227 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 92.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the second quarter valued at $116,000. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

