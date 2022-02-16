MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.71.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on MediaAlpha from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on MediaAlpha from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. dropped their target price on MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered MediaAlpha from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.
MAX traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.38. 2,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,482. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.55. MediaAlpha has a 12 month low of $11.54 and a 12 month high of $70.33.
MediaAlpha Company Profile
MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.
