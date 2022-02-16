Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Price Target Cut to $26.00

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.45% from the stock’s current price.

MPW has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.50 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $20.40 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Medical Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $24.13. The company has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.55.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $409.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 542.6% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 602.5% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

