Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 43.8% from the January 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 184,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Medicine Man Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Get Medicine Man Technologies alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SHWZ traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.65. The company had a trading volume of 67,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,701. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day moving average is $1.94. Medicine Man Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $3.12.

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of advisory and consulting services related to cannabis cultivation. It operates through the following segments: Products; Licensing and Consulting; And Corporate, Infrastructure, and Other. The Products segment sells merchandise directly to customers via e-commerce portals, through the proprietary websites and retail location.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medicine Man Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicine Man Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.