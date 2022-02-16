MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediWound stock opened at $2.33 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.08. MediWound has a 1 year low of $2.14 and a 1 year high of $6.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.46 million, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.44.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 million. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 332.31% and a negative net margin of 44.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MediWound will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDWD. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of MediWound during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of MediWound by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 10,271 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of MediWound by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 21,490 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediWound during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediWound during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

