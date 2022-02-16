Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $136.80

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $136.80 and last traded at $138.87, with a volume of 2261389 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $174.23.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.
The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $190.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.88.
In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 15,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.99, for a total value of $3,179,830.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.29, for a total transaction of $41,427.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 317,077 shares of company stock worth $68,866,245. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the first quarter worth $99,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 6,709.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the second quarter worth $221,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 20.9% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 4.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP)
Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.
